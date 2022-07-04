Cherokee County residents who were affected by the May floods are eligible for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Cherokee County was among a list of surrounding counties to relieved FEMA Individual Assistance. Adair, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa counties were also listed.
According to FEMA, disaster assistance can include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs. U.S. Small Business Administration has low-interest disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters.
"Like FEMA, SBA cannon duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance," FEMA said.
Those with homeowners or renters insurance are urged to file claims as soon as possible.
"By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance," said FEMA.
To apply for assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov.
Businesses and residents can apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerAssistance@sba.gov.
