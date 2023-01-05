A site visit was made to the new Illinois River Area Community Organization by Cherokee Nation affiliates on Jan. 5.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner dropped by 20385 E. Steely Hollow Road in Tahlequah to check out the progress.
Kaye Callaway, president of IRACO, said the 8,000-square-foot building will be used not only for gatherings, cultural activities and events, but to provide a space for responders and families in the event of flooding, which happens frequently in the area.
“The main purpose is to be used in times of disaster,” said Callaway. “We’re a quarter of a mile from the Illinois River, which floods and when it floods, it floods big, and we have people who have no place to go because their homes are flooding. So we will provide shelter for them in times of need.”
Callaway said the building should be completely enclosed in about 45 days. Heat, electricity, and other basic necessities it will house will then be started. The project will be finished in two to three years.
Faye Morrison, IRACO secretary, said the process began almost three years ago, with progress having been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started out when we had that terrible flood in 2017. There was no place for the firemen to clean up, rest, or get dry, or eat a hot meal or anything,” said Morrison. “So we were trying to get a place for them to go when there are those disasters, and it does happen. It’s happened more than once.”
She said other activities and happenings, such as youth and food programs, are possibly in the works for the building once it is completed.
Morrison said the Cherokee Nation is providing most of the funds for the building, along with some being made by IRACO fundraising projects.
The organization is being funded by Hoskin and Warner’s Housing, Jobs, and Sustainable Communities Act, which is committed to supplying $7 million for the continuation of Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Outreach’s “sustainability grants” for Cherokee community group and buildings.
“These things don’t happen simply because the governor of the Cherokee Nation wants them to happen. The way we work in our communities is from the grassroots up – and it ought to be – and when we do that, we maintain that commitment,” said Hoskin. “There’s a great deal we can do in our communities. There’s a great deal we can do to revitalize to perpetuate the culture of the Cherokee Nation, our language. There’s a great deal we can do to give young people and elders a safe place to gather.”
The Housing, Jobs, and Sustainable Communities Act also has $120 million set aside for home construction and housing rehab.
