Help In Crisis, CCSO partner for toy drive

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Help In Crisis snagged toys and cash donations this year during their fourth Christmas toy drive.
The Toy Drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tahlequah Walmart parking lot. Deputies worked until 10 that evening, and wrapped up the other 12 hours on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Michelle Rye said they received about the same amount of toys as they took in last year. They also received over $900 in cash donations.
"It went well; we got a great amount of toys and cash donations," she said.
After the 24-hour event, the donated toys are taken to St. Francis Children's Hospital, and if enough have been brought in, the rest go to Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital.
This is the first year HIC has cosponsored the event, and Rye said they're going to put back some toys before Christmas so families in the shelter can provide gifts to their children.
The toy drive serves as a meet-and-greet between deputies and children. Rye said Deputy Blake Lyons was dressed as Santa Claus, and kids got to get their photos taken with him and with other deputies.
While there were interesting contributions last year - like a frozen turkey and a bike - Rye said they did have a noteworthy encounter from a man and Door Dashers.
"We did have some amazing Door Dashers, though. They pulled up from taking a gentleman some food, and he asked them to bring money back to us, and they delivered it to us. Amazing people," she said.
Rye said more toys will be purchased using donated funds.
You can help
Rye said cash donations can be dropped off at CCSO, or with her and her husband, Jarrod.
