Help In Crisis fundraiser to take director on backpacking trip through Ozarks

In November, Laura Kuester, executive director of Help in Crisis, will be embarking on a new type of journey. She and a few colleagues will be backpacking through the Ozark National Forest on a 200-mile through-hike.
This hike will be a personal achievement for those making it, as well as a professional opportunity to raise funds for the organization. While not everyone who works at HIC will be making this trip, all will contribute.
Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day, and everyone in the organization will be walking to support the cause. Each employee has made a funding page to which friends and family can donate. In addition to this, anyone who wishes to may donate to HIC through Kuester's fundraising page by texting "takeastep" to 44321.
While this journey will be tough physically and mentally it serves an even greater purpose than achieving personal goals. HIC advocates work to aid victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking with taking their lives back. Through advocacy, counseling, classes, and many other services, clients can get the help they need to get free from their abusers and start a new and safe life.
“I have to do whatever I can do to be sure that we are able to continue those life-saving services. COVID has made fundraising nearly impossible, and just yesterday we found out our largest federal grant, Victims of Crime, has been cut by 30 percent.” said Kuester.
For more information or to set up an interview or to donate, contact Kuester at 918-456-0673 or director@helpincrisisinc.org.
Additional information can be found on the HIC Facebook page. Follow Kuester's journey on Instagram at laurajkuester, or on her Facebook page.
