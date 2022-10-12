Help In Crisis looking for investment in victims

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Help In Crisis' focus for this year is "Project 14."
Advocates for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault were at Tuesday's Tahlequah City Council meeting to educate the board and the public on what they do and why they do it.
All services provided by HIC are free and confidential to victims. The shelter serves victims in four counties: Adair, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Wagoner. HIC services include counseling, domestic violence education groups, and a variety of classes for parents.
Jyme Vaughn, chair of the HIC board of directors, said the average shelter stay is 30 days, and victims are provided shelter, food, clothing, advocacy, support, and more.
"This is not our call. This is not our choice. It's because of our funding restrictions that we have to limit those 30 days," Vaughn said.
So many elements come with abruptly uprooting the lives of domestic violence victims.
"You're going to have to get new IDs. You're going to have to get new birth certificates. You're going to have to find a new job because you're changing towns, because that town is not safe anymore for you," Vaughn said.
She said 30 days is not enough time to get all those changes done and to start a new life.
HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester said they've come up with a solution, explaining that it takes the victim of domestic violence at least 14 attempts to leave their abusers for good.
"About a year ago, we implemented a pilot program, transitional housing program. We had some COVID funds that we were able to use for this. We have four survivors in the program currently in different stages, and eight children total," Kuester said.
HIC has worked with these survivors for a year, and they join efforts to find housing, jobs, and build résumés, while HIC provides mentorship.
"[We] help them overcome all of those barriers that Jyme listed, and I'm happy to report to you that as of to date, we have a 100 percent success rate. You might say, what is success? No. 1, none of these four people have gone back to their abusers. All of them have jobs. All of them have their own transportation now. None of them are relying upon [the] state or food banks, and they're all healing," Kuester.
Board member Dirk VanVeen said they aren't looking to "take care" of "homeless" people for long period of times, but they are trying to transition them out of being homeless.
"We're asking the city of Tahlequah to support this program with federal [American Rescue Plan Act] funds. Many of our sister cities and counties are supporting their local at domestic violent agencies. We're asking for $381,500 to purchase land, build and operate three to four single-family homes/apartments within the confines of our existing shelter areas," VanVeen said.
He said it takes at least 12 months for advocates to effect behavior changes, and 30 days isn't enough time to do so. For those who may be asking why HIC should be funded for the transitional housing, VanVeen said it costs the community $103,000 to cover medical expenses, lost productivity, and criminal justice for one survivor.
"In our pilot program alone, we're saving the community $412,000 four the four adults who are survivors we have and $400,000 for the children that Laura just mentioned," he said. "We have a successful track record. We think that we're a good bet to continue this kind of work."
Kuester said the program and HIC's efforts are keeping people safe from abusers and ensuring they don't have to sleep on the streets.
"We provide evidence-based guidance and support to end generational violence. The bottom line is, our program already exists. We have a proven success rate. We already have policies, provisions, supervision, oversight, counseling, and advocacy in place," she said.
Vaughn said the demand for services has gone up, while the funds have gone down.
"We feel like we have the track record to prove we can provide these swerves and that we can keep citizens in our community and our counties safe," she said.
During the City Council meeting earlier this week, Mayor Sue Catron asked if the county commissioners gave HIC some support as well, and they granted $10,000 out of the $50,00 they requested. After further discussion, the board decided to take no action during Tuesday's meeting but they advised VanVeen they can bring the item back to the agenda at a later date.
Advocates are asking the public to highlight the number 14 all month and to share how they do that on social media and with Kuester.
Get help
Cherokee County residents who need help with domestic violence or sexual assault are urged to call the HIC hotline at 1-800-300-5321. They can also call the Tahlequah HIC agency at 918-456-0673, or stop by at 205 N. College Ave.
What's next
The second part in the series will detail more of what happened during Tuesday's Tahlequah City Council meeting and how advocates are bringing awareness to domestic violence. That article will be in the weekend edition.
