Locals who have outstanding warrants for failure to pay fines in Cherokee County can get those squared away Friday, March 6 without fear of being taken into custody.
Special District Judge Sandy Crosslin said the goal is to help people who are delinquent on payments. They can go to the courthouse and the warrant will be recalled, with payment arrangements being made.
There are currently 4,685 failure-to-pay warrants in Cherokee County. Crosslin said no appointment is necessary. Payments can be made on the third floor of the Cherokee County Courthouse between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. Those who are unsure whether they have a warrant can call the court clerk's office at 918-456-0691 or check ODCR.com.
