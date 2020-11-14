Did you know? Two-thirds of home cooking fires start when food or cooking materials catch on fire. More than half of home cooking fire injuries happen when people try to fight the fire themselves.
Right now, you may be preparing your menu and deciding how you're going to cook your turkey this holiday season. Are you considering the prospects of deep-frying your bird? If so, read on before you run to the store to buy the fryer and cooking oil.
Deep-fried turkey, a tradition from the South, has been gaining in popularity over the years and has been touted by famous chefs to be a quick method of cooking a flavorful and moist bird. However, frying in general is more dangerous than many other types of cooking, since it involves using a large quantity of cooking oil, a combustible substance. Many cooks may not realize that deep-frying a turkey is very hazardous, even for those who have been using fryers for many years.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. When you fry foods, you increase the risk of a cooking fire. Keep in mind the potential dangers of deep-frying a turkey and be prepared. Turkey fryers can easily tip over spilling hot oil across a large area. Use your turkey fryer only outdoors on a sturdy, level surface well away from things that can burn.
Make sure to have a "3-foot-kid-and-pet-free zone" around your turkey fryer to protect against burn injuries. Always be sure to have an adult supervising the turkey frying. Never leave a frying turkey unattended. An overfilled cooking pot will cause oil to spill over when the turkey is placed inside. This can cause your turkey and fryer to be completely engulfed in flames.
Determine the correct amount of oil needed by first placing the turkey in the pot with water. To ensure you are using the right amount of oil, place a thawed turkey in the fry pot and add enough water to cover the bird by a half-inch. Remove the turkey and mark the water level. Dump the water and thoroughly dry the pot and turkey. Fill the pot with oil to the marked level.
A partially frozen turkey will cause hot oil to splatter. Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before you fry it. Turkey fryers can easily overheat and start a fire. Check the temperature often with a cooking thermometer so the oil won't overheat. If the oil begins to smoke, turn off the gas immediately. And, be sure and have the correct kind of fire extinguisher close by. The pot, lid and handles of a turkey fryer can get dangerously hot and cause burn injuries. Use long cooking gloves that protect hands and arms when you handle these items.
This Thanksgiving, consider roasting your turkey instead of frying - not only will it be the healthier option, it will also be the safer option. If you do fry the turkey, be careful about these dangers listed to help prevent a turkey fryer fire.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
