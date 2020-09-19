Parenting can be a struggle even under the best of circumstances. This year has brought us many new challenges as parents, including economic and health concerns, as well as dealing with distance learning issues. Now is a great time to get back to parenting basics to help prevent and cope with children stress and distance learning blues.
For children who may be stressed with virtual or home-school learning, it's important to keep a routine. Balance the student's learning time with relaxed time and activity time. Practice patience, patience and more patience, and look for the positive moments in each day.
To help enhance focus during school time, select a location in the home that is exclusively theirs for learning. Avoid distractions by turning off all electronics not needed for instruction.
Help your child identify feelings that may be clouding their learning. Respond with empathy, confidence and encouragement. Say 'I'm glad you told me how sad you are. Not being with your friends is hard. I think you can finish what your teacher wants you to do now, and then we can talk about ways for you to safely connect with your friends."
Recognize the child's competence and effort, as well as promote independence and planning. Also, encourage flexibility and accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative.
Parents also need to take care of themselves during this time. It can be very stressful trying to maintain working full time while helping children learn. Parents often may feel there is no break from kids or work.
To get a break, pair up with other parents and families and trade off giving each other some needed time away from the children. Start a play group for young children for an hour or two so parents (or grandparents) can take some time off. Be sure to follow all safety guidelines of wearing masks and washing hands often.
During these stressful times, it's imperative parents and other primary caregivers take breaks. Some of the breaks can be with the kids. For example, take the kids on a walk and look for positive things. Look for community opportunities where you and your children can help. We're experiencing a time of greatly heightened anxiety and distress and it's vital to stay physically and emotionally healthy.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
