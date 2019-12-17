The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, provides free resources to Oklahomans who are thinking about quitting tobacco or currently quitting tobacco.
Resources are also available to former tobacco users wanting to stay tobacco free and those who want to support loved ones, patients or employees.
"Take the opportunity this New Year to improve your health and quit tobacco for good," said Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator. "Whether you're ready to quit right away, or you're thinking about quitting, the Helpline's free resources and Quit Coaches can help you create a personalized plan that works for you."
The Helpline's free customizable services include coaching over the phone or on the web, as well as text and email support, and free patches, gum and lozenges. These tools provide flexibility for Oklahomans searching for a way to quit that fits their lifestyle.
Those seeking to quit tobacco can also talk to their health care providers about receiving additional cessation benefits like nicotine replacement therapy or prescription medication.
"This is a life-changing event, and when you quit, you're making one of the biggest decisions of your life," said Debra Anderson, a Helpline user from McAlester.
For Oklahomans who are not quite ready to quit, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can provide information and resources to help prepare for a successful quit attempt.
"The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is an invaluable resource for all Oklahomans, no matter where they are in their quit journey," said Paola Klein, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator. "This new year, consider calling the Helpline and giving yourself and your loved ones the gift of a healthier life."
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.