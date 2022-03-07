During National Child and Adult Care Food Program Week, Henry Lee Doublehead Childhood Development Center, an Oklahoma-based nonprofit sponsor of the CACFP, joins with Oklahoma family child care providers, center staff, and after-school programs, in acknowledging the many ways the community benefits from the CACFP.
The primary goal of the CACFP is to serve nutritious meals to children attending childcare homes and centers. Secondary goals are: 1. The establishment of positive eating habits at the earliest stages of development. 2. Reduction of future health care and education costs due to lack of proper early development. 3. Training and support of local child care personnel. Research also indicates that the CACFP is one important factor in providing quality child care.
Children that are cared for by providers participating in the CACFP benefit by being fed nutritious USDA-regulated meals that ensure their proper development. These children gain from early nutrition education that helps them establish positive eating habits that will enrich the quality of their diet throughout their life.
Parents of children in childcare are assured that their child or children receive high-quality meals. With proper nutrition, the child is less likely to experience illness and fatigue and will develop at a normal physical and intellectual pace. Good nutrition is the recipe for an all-around happier child.
Providers receive nutrition education and support services from their CACFP sponsor that help them serve nutritious meals and create a positive eating environment for children. The quality of child care provided in the community is improved due to educational and financial resources available to caregivers through the CACFP.
This program provides over two billion meals and snacks to over 4.9 million children daily in childcare centers, family care homes, and after-school programs; over 115,000 elderly persons in adult day care; over 62,000 childcare centers; and 115,000 family child care providers working with 800 sponsors use CACFP to provide children with high-quality nutrition and learning experiences.
