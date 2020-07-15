A Henryetta woman plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine that is punishable by not less than five years to not more than 40 years imprisonment, a fine up to $5,000,000, or both.
An indictment alleged that in January 2020, Brandis Nicole Fish, 36, possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
The charges arose from a probe by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Trails Task Force. The task force is compromised of the FBI and nine partner agencies: Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police, Okmulgee Police Department, Okmulgee Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, District 25 District Attorney’s Investigators, Cherokee Nation Police, Tahlequah Police Department, and Wagoner Police Department.
District Judge Kimberly E. West accepted the plea; Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Conway prosecuted the case.
