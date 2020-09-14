A blanket of clouds covered the Saturday morning sky as Cherokee County youngsters rounded up their finest cattle at the annual fair, which took place behind the show pavilions of the fairgrounds.
Youth ages 9-17 competed for various prizes. Cooper Phillips served as judge and explained his criteria for the winners.
“For heifers, we are looking for maternal value. They gotta be extra flexible and have width. For steers, we’re looking for expression on the top side of their skeleton and balance,” said Phillips.
Phillips has judged livestock since high school and junior college, and recently judged the 2019 National Champion Livestock judging team in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kadance Haney is a sophomore at Tahlequah High School and a member of FFA. She took many prizes with her cow, Boo.
“It isn’t the year that we were expecting,” she said, referring to the conditions of the pandemic.
Cattle entries declined this year, likely due to the fear that many have of gathering in confined spaces.
Haney, like all the contestants, worked hard, and with little supervision from parents. Many students sell the cattle and use the proceeds to save up for college.
Kyle Welch studies at Sequoyah High School and has raised cattle since he was 12.
“I was inspired to do this after I attended the Tulsa State Fair,” he said.
He is a third-generation cattle showman, but wants to use his winnings to study at Northeastern State University to become an optometrist.
Adriana Marquez made a haul of ribbons Saturday morning. She has been showing cows for three years, and her cow Izzy is 2 years old.
“My parents do cows, so I’ve always been around it,” she said.
She is a senior at Sequoyah High School and wants to continue to work with cattle. Events like this have given her the necessary skills to work within her field.
Kassie Kelley, a seventh-grader at Lowry 4-H, brought seven cows to show. During the summer, she was at the barn all day, every day. Now that school is in session, she works from 3:15-8:30 p.m.
“I walk them and train them. I feed them the right stuff for them to be healthy,” said Kassie.
Her hard work paid off, as she took Grand Champion for her cow Aida.
Gus McCrary was a first-time contestant and showed off 1-year-old Heather. Gus is 9 years old, but looked like he had been walking cattle for more years than that. He attends Greenwood Elementary and is a member of 4-H.
“I want to be a mechanic someday and go to OSU,” said McCrary.
His parents raised cattle when they were youth, and they encourage him in his hobby. They believe he is learning the kinds of skills and work ethic that will help him in his future professional endeavors.
Madison Gould, a recent Hulbert High School graduate, is a veteran of the Cherokee County Fair. This is her last year to show, but she now attends Connors State College and is a part of its livestock judging team. She is thankful for these competitions, and credits her time raising cattle in helping her realize who she is and what she wants to be.
Judges agreed these students understand the criteria of what makes prize-winning cattle, and their hard work was made evident at this year’s show.
Kassie Kelley took first place for Shorthorn 12-A Heifers under 12 months, Prospect Steer Under 850 pounds, and Prospect Steer Over 851 pounds. Kadance Haney won first prize for Simmental 13-B Heifers 12-18 months. Adriana Marquez took first prize for Maine 8-B Heifers, 12-18 months. Gus McCrary took first place for All Commercial Heifers. Madison Gould took the first place for Charolais 4-D Bulls under 12 months.
On Saturday morning, the Cherokee County Fair also featured competitions for swine, sheep, and goats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.