Students from across the state came to the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation on June 27 to learn about the medical field.
Dylan Tucker, OSU Center for Health Sciences high school outreach coordinator, said about 40 students attended Dr. Pete’s Immersion Camp in Tahlequah. The three-day residential camp had 80 applicants and first took place at the Tahlequah campus before moving to the Tulsa campus on June 28.
“It’s just a chance to get them a little bit more immersed into what is happening at the medical school, what they can look forward to when they are coming into medical school, and getting them acquainted with what our medical students go through,” said Tucker.
The students, who were all sophomores, juniors, and seniors, hailed from all over the state with one from outside of Oklahoma as well.
The camp not only had students participate in games and tours of the school, but allowed them to meet and talk with several medical students through a panel discussion.
Lillian Bond, a Keys High School senior and camp attendee, wants to go into sports medicine and become an athletics trainer Bond said the camp helped “get her feet wet” in the medical field to see if it’s something she really wants to do in the future.
Bond said even though she has been to the Tahlequah campus several times, she enjoyed seeing other students her age engaged with the camp.
“One of the girls I made friends with [is] a city girl, and I was like, ‘Y’all don’t know what [agriculture] is?’ because my school has a big ag [program] and she was like, ‘No.’ and I was like, ‘You live in Texas,’” said Bond. “[I just] liked seeing peoples’ points-of-view, and how long they were willing to drive for a camp just for two days was really interesting.”
While Bond built friendships at the program, she was also able to meet professors and others in the medical field who could be resources for her down the road.
As OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation is the first tribally-affiliated medical school in the country, Tucker said staff decided to showcase that partnership through some cultural classes in basketweaving and making corn husk dolls.
McKenna Riggs, a second-year medical student at the OSU-CHS Tulsa campus, said she believes having students involved with cultural crafts helps reinforce the underserved Native American population in health care.
When Riggs was in high school, she also participated in the Dr. Pete’s Immersion Camp.
“Now that I’m on the other side of it, I just want to show other students that no matter what, they can do what they set their hearts to, and I can lead by example and show them that a small town Oklahoma girl can go to medical school and succeed,” said Riggs.
Riggs said the program helps high school students, like her past self, gain insight and experience into the medical field while they are still deciding on their career path.
“One thing I hope that they get is that they just see that there is a place for them here,” said Tucker.
