Storytelling, make-and-take crafts, and and touring the museum brought visitors from as far as Texas to the Cherokee Christmas event at the Cherokee Heritage Center on Saturday.
Heath Henry and wife Andrea L. Rogers brought daughter Angie Henry from Fort Worth for the event.
"We always come up when there's something special going on," said Henry. "My wife has friends here, artists and writers, and she's a writer, too."
They were staying for the tree lighting later in the afternoon.
"I enjoy coming because I teach high school and college history," he said. "For me, it's more in-depth history of Oklahoma and U.S. history."
Robert Lewis is the reason Angie was most excited to attend Saturday.
"I like how he tells something about a long time ago and lets the audience join in. He tells the story in a way that captures their minds," said Angie.
Rogers came to do some of her Christmas shopping, and was chatting with artist Tana Washington about her scissor-cut art work designs and T-shirts.
"I saw on Twitter where Twila Barnes said Tana was one of her favorite indigenous artists and came to see her," said Rogers.
Site genealogist Gene Norris said the event acts as a fundraiser.
"People can make an ornament or pinch pot, and it's a way for visitors to learn about Cherokee history and culture, and why animals were important to us," said Norris.
Volunteer Sue Loftin was manning the table to make miniature gourds into ornaments.
"With a paid admission, visitors can receive this kit to make the gourd masks," said Loftin. "Masks are used to tell a story or teach morality lessons, usually during the winter months."
Masks were carved from wood, or fashioned from gourds and other natural materials, according to Loftin, who has taken classes from Cherokee National Treasures to learn about her history.
Outreach Coordinator Shanista Cloud was taking pictures of people with their cell phones in front of a backdrop with that read "Cherokee Heritage Center" and had mistletoe hanging.
"This is a great event, and a good way for the public to come out and see what we do here and have a little Christmas fun," said Cloud. "You can put a Christmas wish in a box and we'll display them. It's something for the kids to do, and maybe Santa will hear about their wish."
R.C. and Paula Smith were checking out the vendors. He is a wood cutter and they sell at the Tahlequah Farmers' Market. They were considering being vendors in the future at CHC, as they've visited many times in the past.
"We always see something new and different every time. It's been nice walking around and looking at everything and talking to people," said Paula. "I appreciate the quality of the museum."
Outside volunteer Michael Smith was helping Holland Smith, curator intern, string popcorn and cranberries for the tree, and making slices coated in peanut butter and bird seed to hang on the tree.
Michael said it had been a beautiful day, with "plenty of smiling faces and good music."
From Wisconsin, but working in Muskogee, Tim Lindsay came to see the museum.
"It's interesting how the Cherokee lived and adapted the European ways," said Lindsay, reading about history on one of the plaques. "I have a bachelor's degree in history. The tribes and stone age people really adapted so quickly to use modern tools."
Debbie Hubler drove over from Winslow, Arkansas, to show Kevin Weens around. They were about to watch Robert Lewis.
"I always find it so informative to visit here, and I wanted Kevin to experience it," said Hubler. "The demonstrations are awesome here and give a good look at the Native American way."
