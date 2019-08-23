Visitors will be immersed in culture at the Cherokee Heritage Center during the 67th Cherokee National Holiday this Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
CHC is offering free admission daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with tours of Diligwa, the 1710 ancient village, for $5. More than 80 vendors participate in the arts and crafts fair, including several Cherokee National Treasures and United Keetoowah Band Master Craftsmen.
"The Cherokee National Holiday is an exciting time in Tahlequah, especially at the Heritage Center," said Tonia Hogner-Weavel, education director and holiday coordinator. "This is the culmination of our mission to preserve, promote and teach Cherokee history, culture and art, and we welcome the public to join us as we celebrate our rich culture."
Guests are urged to visit the Trail of Tears exhibit inside the museum, as well as the recently opened Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale in the gallery. There are also a variety of events within Adams Corner Rural Village, which features cultural activities for children.
On Saturday, Cherokee author Traci Sorrell will share her book, "At the Mountain Base," with signings after each reading. At 1 p.m., guests can take part in a live action print station where they can create custom souvenirs featuring southeastern designs.
The Heritage Center is also hosting the Native Games tournament finals for Cherokee marbles at 9 a.m., and a blowgun contest at noon. Saturday evening, CHC will host Cherokee Stories with Robert Lewis beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and includes a musical performance by Keri Bell.
On Sunday, The First Families of the Cherokee Nation is hosting its reunion 1-3 p.m. at Owen School, across from the Heritage Center. The potluck dinner coincides with the Holiday and honors families who played a vital role in forming the Cherokee Nation. It is hosted for FFCN members and their guests.
For information, call 888-999-6007 or email tonia-weavel@cherokee.org.
