Heritage Center to host Indian Territory Days March 26-27

PARK HILL – Area students have the opportunity to spend an interactive day learning about the Cherokee arts, language and lifestyles of the 1890s at the Cherokee Heritage Center during Indian Territory Days on March 26-27.
The annual educational event features a variety of hands-on learning activities for public, private and home-schooled children grades K-12. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event concludes at 2 p.m. each day.
The museum and villages are open for self-directed tours, with demonstrations highlighting the many unique aspects of the time period held throughout the day.
Cultural stations are located throughout the grounds to introduce students to the art of Cherokee pottery making, basket weaving, finger weaving and more. Students are also encouraged to try their hand at cultural games such as blow gun shooting, stickball, marbles and chunkey.
Admission is $7 per student and accompanying adults are $2. School personnel accompanying students are free. Payment can be made to the Cherokee Heritage Center with cash, check, purchase order or credit card. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
For more information or to register a class, contact Tonia Weavel at 918-456-6007, ext. 6161, or by email at tonia-weavel@cherokee.org.
The Cherokee Heritage Center, 21192 S. Keeler Drive, is the premier cultural center for Cherokee tribal history, culture and the arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.