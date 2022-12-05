Heritage Elementary decorates Christmas trees with students

Heritage Elementary started the holiday season off by decorating Christmas trees on Dec. 5.
Principal Amanda Vance said the event has been the school's holiday tradition for about three years, and is the kickoff for Christmas-related activities.
The entire school is involved, as seen by each of the three trees in the foyer. Each tree represents specified grade levels, divided up by the three hallways.
Vance she had done something similar, to a smaller degree, when she was a teacher.
"Practicing tradition is a way to teach values, build relationships, and then foster that sense of belonging and create positive memories, and it's something they know to look forward to every year. They know this is going to happen," said Vance.
Renee Cunningham, a Heritage Elementary third-grade teacher, said each class makes different ornaments, which eventually go home with the students. Some of the materials used to create the one-of-a-kind pieces were wood, foam, salt, and sourdough.
"I have an ornament I made when I was in second grade that I still get out every year, and I hope these kids will later in life hang their own Christmas tree ornaments at their houses," said Cunningham.
After the trees were decorated, class photos were taken with Santa Claus, which was a new addition to the event last year. Natasha McIntosh, a Heritage Elementary first-grade teacher, said having her students take a picture with Santa allows them to participate in an opportunity they might not get to take part in otherwise.
"You have Santa everywhere and opportunities for them, but some of our families don't have transportation to get to those places," said Vance.
McIntosh said classes decorating the Christmas trees with their peers makes for a more homey environment.
"I think it just makes them feel like this is their home, because for a lot of them this is their safe place," said McIntosh. "Some of them don't get to have that experience at home, so it's kind of nice to just have everyone in the same boat doing the same thing. We're all one."
To help add more to the Christmas spirit, Vance said, each class is provided with a package of cookies to eat later in the day.
"That's what I think of when I think of Christmas as a child," said Vance. "Those were my main things: decorating a Christmas tree, taking a picture with Santa, and making holiday cookies with my mom. Although we can't make them with our moms or make them in class, it's still something that we want to give them."
