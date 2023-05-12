Heritage Elementary encouraged more students to follow their career dreams by holding its first Career Day on May 12.
Career Day took place across the entirety of the school and gave students of all ages a chance to learn about various future occupations.
Brandi Franks, a fifth-grade teacher and house leader of Rêveur, said the event was being put on by Rêveur, the House of Dreamers. The school’s house system, which is made up of four branches of the school’s population, has each house participate in a community outreach project every year.
“We are the dreamers, so as a house of dreamers we wanted to think about how can we involve our community in something with our students in a positive way,” said Franks. “We talked about how we want them to dream big and [how] the sky is the limit. [It’s] really that’s not even the limit; we want them to break through that and come see the different jobs that are available.”
Elijah Eckert, a third-grader at Heritage Elementary, said he has wanted to be a weatherman since he was a kindergartener. Elijah said he thinks Career Day helped his peers find out what they want to be when they grow up.
For Career Day, students dressed up as the career of their choice and fill out career interest inventories. Community members also came and spoke to classes.
Crystal Hendricks, a third-grade teacher at Heritage, said the career interest inventories helped students decide what type of career they fall under. The assessment had six different categories, including realistic, investigative, artistic, social, enterprising, and conventional. After taking the survey, the students went around their grade level’s hallway and found various fliers with information on certain career fields.
Leland Ward, a Heritage Elementary third-grader, said he either wants to be an engineer or a lawyer when he grows up. Ward said while the activities didn’t help him pick his career path – he already had decided prior to the event – Career Day helped him learn more about things he didn’t think about before, such as salaries.
Hendricks said Career Day helped broaden students’ perspectives on the diverse job opportunities available not only in Cherokee County, but across the United States.
“They take a survey of dislikes and likes and that puts them in categories of careers they like. Then they go to each section and they see all these [diverse career options], not just a policeman, a teacher, or a doctor,” said Hendricks.
Lynlee Harsha, a third-grader at Heritage Elementary, said she wants to be an obstetrician doctor and deliver babies. Harsha said one of the biggest things she learned about at Career Day had to do with her chosen field. One of the speakers, OBGYN Amanda Whytal, showed the class how to find a heartbeat of an unborn baby.
“I’ve wanted [to do this] since the middle of third grade,” said Lynlee. “That’s when I figured it out. I was like, ‘I want to do this so bad.’ But I’ve always loved babies. I ask my mom at least once a month to have another baby and she shuts me down each time.”
Some of the speakers the event hosted included a x-ray technician, children’s minister, police officer, obstetrician/gynecologist, and more.
“We’re hoping it inspires them to continue their education, because we know a lot of times they get frustrated with it or they want to drop out or give up. We want them to persevere and [believe], ‘You know what? I can do that. If they can do it, I can do it,’” said Franks.
Addison Bias, a third-grader at Heritage, said she wants to be a paramedic like her mom and found the event helped push her more toward the field.
“It helped me think of what paramedics can do and how sometimes it’s scary and sometimes it’s fun,” said Addison.
Addison said she also learned different careers can have different requirements for certification, and some occupations don’t have to receive as much as schooling.
“I learned that you can go to college sometimes for a long time and sometimes it will be for a short time,” said Addison. “Like if you’re a paramedic, you have to go to college for two years, but if you’re a lawyer or going to be a judge it takes eight years.”
