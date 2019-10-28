The Heritage Elementary School motto is “Work together, achieve more.”
This year, we have several new staff members joining our team to help us achieve more: Alison McDowell, fourth grade; Jayde Wolf, fourth grade; Carri Murray, first grade; Brandon Bruce, music; Keri Spears, paraprofessional; Summer Beck, paraprofessional; Charla Ballard, attendance secretary; Amanda Eckert, office manager; Amanda Culver, paraprofessional; Melissa Lamons, nurse; Kim Lee, paraprofessional; Peyton Pratt, part-time paraprofessional; Stephanie Ford, speech pathologist; Dottie Hays, reading lab; and Millie Hewitt, literacy coach.
This is our second year as an Oklahoma A+ School. This summer, 19 faculty members went to the University of Central Oklahoma for a three-day training. During this time, we learned about the Essentials Framework, enriched assessment, and how to integrate the arts into our daily lessons. One of the changes we’ve made this year is adding art to our specials rotation. Students now have a space dedicated to our art and STEM programs.
Our annual Jog-a-thon was held on Sept. 19. The theme this year was “Your Future Is So Bright You Gotta Wear Shades.” This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. So far, we have collected more than $12,000 with a final due date for donations on Nov. 1.
Community Hero Night was the first of four family nights of the year. We had the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tahlequah Police Department, School Resource Officers, Lake Patrol, firefighters, military, paramedics, GRDA police, OSBI, Life Flight, Smokey the Bear, and many other heroes on Oct. 7. It was a beautiful evening and we had an exceptional turn-out.
Our second family night is Heritage University. This evening is dedicated to teaching families about our curriculum and how to help their students at home. We hope you will join us on Nov. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. There will be educational activities for students to enjoy and Frito chili pies will be provided for the first 200 people.
This year, our third-grade students will be performing for our community veterans. Our Veterans Day program is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 2 p.m., and again at 5:30. If you are a veteran, we would love to have you join us at either performance. Each veteran will receive an American flag as an honorarium for their service. Please contact the Heritage Elementary office at 918-458-4180 by Nov. 5 to RSVP.
Heritage will be serving their Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 21. We will pre-sell tickets for lunch starting Nov. 14. The cost for lunch will be $4 per person.
Principal Amanda Vance and the Heritage Elementary staff would like to thank you in advance for all family participation. We strive to create a strong partnership with our families to ensure each student receives the best education possible. Thank you for entrusting us with your most valuable possession. We love each and every one of them!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
