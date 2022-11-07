Superheroes, villains, artists, and pop culture fans of all kinds filled the Northeastern State University ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 5, for the first-ever Cherokee comics and pop culture convention, called SkasdiCon.
“Skasdi” is a Cherokee slang word representing 'pride, impressiveness, awesomeness, fierceness, or feistiness,' which can all describe many comic book and video game characters represented by artists and cosplayers who participate at comic cons,” according to the event’s website. "Cosplay" refers to "costume play," which can also involve performance art.
Over 800 attendees took part in panels on film, cosplay, and comics, competed in a cosplay contest, and visited vendors from several Native nations selling prints, comics, games, and more. Special guest was artist/actor/model Nathalie Standingcloud of Cherokee Nation, a licensed tattoo artist known for drawing inspiration from her clients’ heritage, Southeastern patterns, and Cherokee culture.
Cosplayers dressed as “Indigenized” pop culture characters, such as Sailor Moon, Percy Jackson, and several people and creatures from Star Wars, roamed the ballroom prior to showing off their creativity in a contest complete with skits in Indigenous languages and ASL. Judges for the cosplay contest were artists Johnnie Diacon, Muscogee, and Kindra Swafford, Cherokee Nation, and cosplayer Paige Redbird, Cherokee Nation, of Washington State.
The event was a collaboration between Cherokee Nation Businesses Cultural Tourism Department in partnership with NSU and the Center for Tribal Studies. The partnership came about through Cherokee artist Roy Boney Jr.’s 2022 Sequoyah Fellowship.
“We started planning SkasdiCon before the pandemic, and throughout the pandemic we talked about it,” said Boney. "When we got the clear to hold events, we revived the idea and since I’m a Sequoyah Fellow, we approached NSU with the idea of an Indigenous comic-con as a community engagement project. It all just came together.”
Boney, who works in language revitalization for the Cherokee Nation, is an award-winning filmmaker, illustrator, and artist. At SkasdiCon, he presented on two panels, one for Inagaei – the Cherokee language cartoon he illustrated – and one on creating covers for the Marvel comic franchise. He also signed his Marvel covers, and collectors of his daily sketches gathered to trade and display their coveted pieces.
Boney said he enjoyed seeing the convention come together so well.
“It was great seeing everybody having such fun and living their true geek selves out in public, doing it an Indigenous way,” he said. “There was a positive vibe throughout the whole event. The vendors had good sales, and the community enjoyed coming out and having something for the family to do.”
He said Tahlequah is an especially good setting for the event.
“Tahlequah has its own unique character,” said Boney. "There are a lot of artists in the area for such a small town, and a lot of Native artists. It’s a very quirky little Oklahoma town, so it’s a good place for something like this. There are a lot of nerds in the area, and we were glad to have a place to come that was close to home!”
Co-organizer Candice Byrd-Boney, of Cherokee Nation Businesses, agreed.
“SkasdiCon was an 'Indigenerd' dream come true,” said Byrd-Boney. “We wanted to uplift Native artists who work in the pop culture genre, and the response we got was very positive. We had several happy people come up and congratulate our department and NSU and say they really hope it will continue next year.”
