HEROIC HELP: Local employee assists family of seizing child while on the job

An active military member and employee of a local gas station is being praised for his heroic actions while on the job.
Kyle Sherley, 21, was working his shift Friday, Oct. 7 at X-Press Stop when the unthinkable happened. A man and his family pulled into the business for fuel and drinks when his infant daughter began having a seizure.
“His older son comes in carrying the baby and I sensed something was wrong,” Sherley said. “He dropped everything he was doing and ran outside. I saw he was kind of struggling on the phone so I ran out there and asked if he wanted help.”
The father was on the phone with dispatchers and he was advised that it would be 10-15 minutes before EMS could arrive.
“I ran back inside and told the night manager that I was going to drive them to the hospital,” Sherley said.
Sherley was careful when driving the panicking family to Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hastings Hospital.
“I wasn’t trying to speed too much because I didn’t want to get in a wreck because he also had all three of his kids in the car. I was trying to get there as efficiently as possible,” he said.
Sherley is CLS certified - Combat Lifesaver certified - through the military and he said he was taught the basic lifesaving techniques. Sherley credits his training in the military on how he handled this situation.
“It gave me confidence to be able to go out there and help somebody, and maybe somewhat know what I was doing to help them out, rather than just go out there blind and not know what to do,” he said.
He was giving the father instructions on what to do as he drove to the hospital and said he was trying to guide him through what he thought was best for the baby.
“He’s never experienced that and he told me that’s never happened before so he seemed pretty freaked out in the moment, which I haven’t really [experienced] either," he said.
Sherley’s quick thinking was a reaction to what he would want done for him if he was in that father’s shoes.
“I have a son and he’s just over a year old and if I was in that situation, I would love to have somebody offer their assistance to me if I was in trouble,” he said.
Once the family arrived at the hospital and the girl was admitted, Sherley got a ride back to work to finish his shift.
Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop, called Sherley’s act “very heroic” and said he was an individual with incredible stature.
“We are very grateful to have a person of his character representing the Tahlequah community and X-Press Stop,” Chaudhry said.
Sherley isn’t too sure on whether or not he should be considered a hero for what he did, but more so just a “good Samaritan.”
“I don’t know if I’d say that far but I guess people perceive heroic efforts in different ways. I wouldn’t perceive [what I did] as [heroic], but some other people might,” he said.
Sherley, who is in the Oklahoma National Guard, leaves for a year-long deployment in February and Chaudhry said his bravery and responsive actions will have a direct impact on his career in the armed forces.
The father of the little girl showed up at a different X-Press Stop gas station and told employees his daughter was doing OK.
“We are thankful the child and family are doing well,” Chaudhry said.
