Herrington to discuss gravestone research

The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in a new room, Number 105, which is on the main floor of Northeastern State University's John Vaughan Library. This new room is equipped with computer access so that speakers may show photos, charts or other information to complement their presentations.
The speaker for the evening will be a well-known and much admired member, Beth Herrington. Herrington wears many hats, including accomplished musician, educator, historian, genealogist, member of several local organizations, as well as board member of some, and humanitarian. She has written three books about Tahlequah, its homes and history, and is said to be working on another. She has also written numerous articles and forwards concerning music, history and genealogy.
She is an only child to parents Dan and Mary (Palmer) Herrington, also educators. Her father was superintendent of several schools. Her parents were a great influence in her life and they stressed the importance of learning the history and background of the places they lived. Genealogy teaches one not only the history and background of family members, but also that of others who helped shape the character of the areas they inhabited. Beth has traveled extensively, visiting cemeteries to glean more genealogical information of her own family or others, and was never reluctant to tackle roads not maintained or overgrown cemeteries in her quest for more information and photos. She commented that one time she was warned that a certain overgrown area surrounding some graves of interest was full of snakes, so she settled for a picture on that occasion.
Facts on finding information on headstones will be the subject of Herrington's presentation. Herrington is well known for her walking and bus tours of Tahlequah, and is enthusiastic about the city's natural beauty and its historical significance. She was one of the people involved in saving the Thompson House, and remains a board member and active participant.
For this and many other selfless endeavors for Tahlequah and its people, such as giving programs such as this for various organizations, Herrington is to be honored with a life sized bronze statue to be placed on the Thomson House property. This action was spearheaded by Mark Gish and David McClain. They enlisted help from her local and church friends, and the group selected a sculptor to do the work which they hope to be completed by next summer. Funds will be needed to complete this project and those wishing to donate by check can use the heading "Communities' Foundation of Oklahoma" then add Beth Herrington in the memo area to make sure the funds go to this project, and mail to J.D. Carey, 401 S. Water Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. There is also a gofundme.com and donations can be taken to BancFirst. All gifts are tax deductible.
For those who wish to become or remain members in the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society, the fee for one person is $5 per year, and $7.50 for a couple. Memberships are now due for 2020. Program givers are allowed a free honorary membership for one year. Membership is not necessary for attendance, and visitors are welcome.
The Genealogy Library is open on Monday afternoons and is hosted by genealogy members. They are willing to help those seeking information on their relatives, be they Native American or of European descent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.