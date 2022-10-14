HIC, advocates ask for help in reaching victims, tout service

Oklahoma is ranked No. 2 in the nation for women who are murdered by men, and local advocates of domestic violence awareness say the alarming data aren't surprising.
Statistics from the Violence Policy Center are released annually in advance to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. While Oklahoma is ranked No. 2, Alaska is ranked No. 1, according to the data.
“The study calculates the rate of women murdered by men by dividing the total number of females murdered by males in single-victim/single-offender incidents by the total female population and multiplying the result by 100,000,” the VPC stated.
Help In Crisis forensic interviewer and advocate Chandra Hudson said there are several factors as to why Oklahoma is ranked so high in women being killed by men. The biggest reason is abusers are often not held accountable.
“A person is more likely to be prosecuted if they assault a stranger than if they assault their intimate partner,” Hudson said. “I do understand that a lot of times, it’s due to the victim not following through, but that is why Evidence Based Domestic Violence trainings are available so the district attorneys office can do victimless prosecution.”
More often than not, the abuser is the primary source of income, and that plays a determining factor when a victim tries to leave.
“It it every agency's goal to remove some of that financial burden so the victims can get to a place where they can care for themselves and their children. Without the grants, fundraisers, and donations that agency relies on, this can't happen,” Hudson said.
Hudson said the pandemic made matters worse, as victims were mandated to say indoors with their abusers.
“Now that things have lifted and seem to be going back to ‘normal,’ the abusers are losing that power and control. The victims are finding ways to get out or get support, and this is not OK to the abuser,” she said.
She added that’s not about anger, but about power and control of the victim.
“Abusers physically abusing a victim and/or murdering a victim is very violent, but it's not about anger. It's about that person feeling like they own the other person,” Hudson said.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp called the data "concerning and tragic," and explained how the abuser grows bolder and more volatile without the coercive power of court intervention.
“The abuser escalates his attacks and seeks to control the abused. That is why it is so important for law enforcement to build cases with the anticipation that the victim may not testify,” Thorp said.
Victims cannot legally be compelled to testify against their abusers in the state of Oklahoma.
“I think we need to continue to try and be as proactive as possible regarding these cases,” Thorp said. “We emphasize to all District 27 law enforcement agencies that they need to work with victims, as soon as they receive the call for service, to document as much as possible, seize evidence, and take photographs.”
State budget cuts are also to blame, and Hudson said some agencies are having to shut down. She said communities cannot allow that to happen.
“Victims need all the resources that can be provided to ensure they live a happy and safe life. The main goal of every agency is to not only provide immediate safe shelter, but to take some burden off of the victims so they can leave an abusive situation,” Hudson said.
HIC is focusing on “Project 14” for this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Advocates, staff, and community members are asked to highlight the number 14 in a variety of ways.
Advocates and supporters were in attendance during Tuesday’s Tahlequah City Council meeting to stand up for victims and the work HIC is doing in the community.
Police Chief Nate King, who serves on the HIC board, said the sensationalization of domestic violence victims is why the work HIC and the advocates do for victims is overlooked or forgotten.
“It’s the lack thereof that’s even braver sometimes, and the people we don’t see on the news because of Help In Crisis – the people we don’t see as police officers because of Help In Crisis,” King said.
He said the nonprofit organization is making a proven difference. HIC relies heavily on grants and donations to stay afloat, and officials asked the council for funding in hopes of getting transitional housing for victims.
“I know it’s a big ask, and I personally can’t say that I’ve been there in that vulnerable position. But for 22 years, I’ve seen people that don’t know where to go," King said in an emotional plea to the council. "Without staying there, [they feel] they can’t survive, and so they stay and they endure the physical, the emotional, the psychological abuse.”
HIC’s first executive director, Pam Moore, said HIC was surveyed by Amnesty International and the Department of Justice, and the organization was held up as the model for the nation in a tribal community.
“They have a partnership with ONE FIRE; they’re working really well with that. They’ll build a partnership with StepUp [and] I’m certain of that, because that’s their job and they do it very well,” Moore said.
All services provided by HIC are free and confidential for victims. The shelter serves victims in four counties: Adair, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Wagoner. HIC services include counseling, domestic violence education groups, and a variety of classes for parents.
Check it out
For more information on the services provided by Help In Crisis, 205 N. College Ave., or to donate, visit www.helpincrisisinc.org or call 918-456-0673. The Crisis Hotline number is 800-300-5321.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.