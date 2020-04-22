"It's very quiet - eerily so," said Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director.
She was referring to changes that have developed as COVID-19 has taken hold. Kuester said other crisis agency directors are experiencing the same quietness.
"The phone is ringing with calls from homeless people or those looking for other services. But from domestic violence and sexual assault victims, there are not as many calls as expected," she said.
Since people across the world have been ordered or encouraged to stay home due to the pandemic, some cities have seen a rise in reported domestic violence cases.
"Women - and it is predominantly women who are victimized - are confined to isolated homes with abusive partners whose coercive and physically violent tendencies are enabled and further inflamed by economic stressors. Isolation is one of the strongest tactics an abuser will use," Kuester said. "Social distancing means many victims are no longer in contact with other people who may notice something wrong or be there to listen. Abuse thrives in silence and beyond closed doors."
Kuester said she heard from Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King that his department has seen a rise in domestic violence calls.
"We're still getting calls from law enforcement and we go out on calls. It may be someone who's not ready to leave, but needs a protective order." she said. "We are holding our breath for the moments these victims decide they have had enough and want to get out. It feels like the calm before the storm."
Kuester said one thing that could be happening to some victims is their abusers may not be so wound up with jealousy.
"Most abusers are really insecure. They accuse the victim of cheating every time they leave the house or are talking on the phone to someone. People are now forced to stay home together," she said. "That doesn't mean the violence is not happening."
The pandemic has been mentioned in crisis hotline calls, whether from a hurt, abused woman who is afraid to go to the hospital for fear of catching the virus, or a victim whose abuser is withholding the stimulus check.
"One woman told an HIC advocate that the virus had ruined her plans to leave her abuser once her children finished up their school year. Her abusive husband is now home 24/7 after being laid off from his job and he won't allow her to leave the house, even for essentials," said Kuester.
Many victims sheltering in place with abusers may now lack the ability to make a phone call for help or to talk with a trusted friend. Kuester is hoping community members are checking in on those they're concerned about.
"A lot of people have friends or family that they know are in an unhealthy relationship. It may be from observed past behaviors. Those are the people we need to check up on and call," she said. "If you have a private way to contact them, then dive a little deeper. Ask how things are with so-and-so. Set up a code word in case they need help. They can call or text the word or phrase for help."
For those unsure how to approach a loved one or even a stranger they think might be being abused, Kuester suggests contacting Help In Crisis.
"Don't be afraid to reach out on behalf of people. It's the same we would do for children. Don't ignore shouting neighbors or incidents you might see at the grocery store," she said. "If you aren't sure what to do or say, please call our hotline anytime. It is answered 24/7 by our trained advocates and is completely confidential. We'll walk you through suggestions on what to do."
HIC is still operating as before, with the exceptions that weekly support groups have moved to a one-on-one format over the phone or by videoconference, and some changes have been implemented at Linda's House, the women's shelter.
"We are continuing to provide emergency services such as safe shelter, protective orders and forensic interviews. Our advocates are continuing to provide life-saving advocacy via phone, text and video chat," said Kuester. "Our hotline is answered 24/7 for victims and law enforcement officers who may need our help."
Learn more
The Crisis Hotline is 800-300-5321. To learn more about services offered or ways to support HIC, call 918-456-0673 or visit helpincrisisinc.org.
