The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Nov. 21 meeting, approved a lease agreement between the county and Help In Crisis involving the building occupied by the now-defunct Hope House.
Monday's meeting was packed with several people who worked with or had ties to the nonprofit organization, including Executive Director Laura Kuester. The board leased Hope House to HIC for $5 a year, for 99 years.
"Forty-two years ago, a couple of women decided this was a worthy cause to help people who were in unhealthy situations and relationships, and I think in Help In Crisis' 42-year-history, we've probably never received a gift this great. The fact that we're going to be able to impact so many more lives in our community, in our state, I just don't have enough words to say 'thank you,'" Kuester said.
The board awarded HIC $10,000 out of the $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which was requested during a March meeting.
"We're tickled as a group to be able to give it to you. You didn't get a lot of ARPA money from us, but this kind of makes up for it," District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said.
Kuester and the rest of the group agreed. District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said the board was excited for HIC and happy that the property would be taken care of.
In other business, the board approved expenditure documentation for ARPA funds for three water districts, which totaled 112,500.
A resolution to agree the deposit of checks from various sources into the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office service fee account for payroll, maintenance and operations, and capital layout for the budgeted year was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
The courthouse will close at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 23 ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.