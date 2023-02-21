The Help In Crisis Board of Directors has decided not to enter into a lease agreement with the county, after all.
The Cherokee Board of Commissioners approved the agreement between the county and HIC that involved occupying the now-defunct Hope House during a Nov. 21, 2022, meeting.
The board agreed to lease Hope House to HIC for $5 a year, for 99 years. However, HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester said the cost to make repairs was too high.
"Unfortunately, the cost of repairs just to make it insurable and habitat were over $200,000, which we didn't feel was in our best interest, especially on a property we didn't own," Kuester said.
At the time, the board approved the agreement with HIC, commissioners were happy to see that the property would be taken care of.
Glenda Cobb, with the commissioner's office, said the property will be appraised and then taken to auction.
