Hicks seeking UKB Illinois District slot

Leroy Hicks is running for United Keetoowah Band Illinois District representative.
He is the son of Tom and Ellen (Ballew) Hicks. His paternal grandparents are Andy and Martha (Swimmer) Hicks. His maternal grandparents are Jeff Ballew and Jennie (Dick) Phillips.
Hicks is a bilingual Keetoowah Cherokee-first speaker.
Born and raised in Cherokee County, Hicks has been an exclusive member of the UKB since 1979. He is a Tahlequah High School Class of 1967 graduate. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969, until finishing his enlistment in 1976. He went to work for Tinker Air Force Base as an industrial mechanic and aircraft welder, retiring in 2004.
"Together, all Keetoowah members can work for a brighter future," said Hicks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.