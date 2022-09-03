Cherokee National Treasure Noel Grayson shared with 2022 Cherokee National Holiday attendees about how to make traditional Cherokee hunting equipment and how to process animal hides on Sept. 3.
During “Cherokee Talks: Cherokee Hunting and Hide Processing with Noel Grayson,” the host shared tips on treating hides and what materials to use to create different hunting weapons. Among those discussed were bows and arrows, and blowguns and darts, which were made with thistle, hardwoods, sinew, river cane, etc.
Grayson said while there seems to be an interest in hunting and hide processing, keeping an interest alive in the craft has been somewhat difficult, and more so with older individuals.
“A lot of people don’t care to do it, but when you find somebody who’s interested in it, teach them,” said Grayson. “It’s not like public school where you make them do it, because when you feel like doing something, you do a lot better at it.”
Grayson said these skills were taught to him over the course of his life, so he passes it on to others to keep it alive for future generations.
Mary Ressner, an event attendee, said she believes these skills will help others in the future, due to climate change. Ressner said learning about hide processing and how to create hunting tools can be helpful for others, even if the craft is never used.
“I think it’s important because knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more empowered you are. Even if you don’t have to use it you know it, and no one can take it from you,” said Ressner.
Event attendee Phillip Powell said this was his first time at the Cherokee National Holiday. His reasoning for checking out the hide processing and hunting discussion is that he has become interested in deer hunting, and wanted to learn about traditional archery and how to process hides.
Powell said the cultural aspect of the discussion is important to keep the traditions alive, especially in a digital age.
“It’s going away with a lot of people and everything is digital. You can get it at the push of a button, and the more you have to work for something, the more you appreciate it,” said Powell.
For anyone wanting to learn how to get involved with more traditional Cherokee hunting and hide processing, Grayson advises just diving in and learning from multiple people.
“We all have different outlooks. We all will tell you to take it down one growth ring, do this, or do that, but there's people out there who will tell you this is how it’s done,” said Grayson. “I have my own way of doing it. Even my brother, who is an excellent bowmaker himself, has his own way of doing things, and we bounce ideas off each other. That’s how we learned back then. That’s how everybody learned.”
