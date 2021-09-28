The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decided on whether to review the case involving the Tahlequah officer-involved shooting death of Dominic Rollice.
Rollice was shot four times in his ex-wife’s garage on Aug. 12, 2016, after he brandished a claw hammer above his head. According to reports, the shooting occurred after Joy Rollice called police to report her former husband was intoxicated and refusing to leave her home on East Shawnee Terrace.
Tahlequah police officers arrived to find Rollice inside a garage and tried to calm him. But Rollice retrieved a claw hammer and raised it as if he intended to use it on the three officers.
Officers involved claimed Rollice told them “one of us is going to f**king die tonight." Video taken by officer body cameras showed Rollice was told numerous times to drop the hammer, but he refused and appeared to grow agitated when Officer Chase Reed holstered his firearm and retrieved a Taser.
Rollice was shot by Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick and Officer Josh Girdner, while Reed fired his Taser simultaneously. The State Medical Examiner said two bullets struck Rollice in the chest and two others struck his left hand. Reed began CPR on Rollice, while an ambulance responded to the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Chief Nate King has stated the shooting was investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office found no criminal charges, and the Deadly Force Review Board cleared the officers of any policy violation.
District Attorney Jack Thorp, who was first assistant district attorney at the time of the shooting, declined to file charges against the officers, and instead declared their actions were justified by state law.
Rollice’s estate sued the city and two of the officers alleging that police had violated Rollice’s Fourth Amendment right, but U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White granted a summary judgment for the city, Vick and Girdner in Sept. 2019. White ruled the officers had qualified immunity from civil liability in the shooting.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the judge’s ruling in December as a jury could conclude that officers “recklessly created” the situation to turn deadly when they backed Rollice into the garage and cornered him within reach of his tools.
If U.S. Supreme Court justices decline to take the case, then the 10th Circuit court’s decision will stand and the lawsuit against the city and the officers can be pursued by Rollice’s estate.
Four of the nine justices must agree to grant a petition for review and announcement of the decision is likely in the next few days.
King declined to comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.