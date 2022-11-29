High gas prices affecting holiday travel plans

Nationwide high gasoline prices have affected many Oklahoma drivers’ travel plans, but locals say it isn’t a factor for area tourism this holiday season.
While QuoteWizard recently named Oklahoma the seventh most “gas guzzling” state in the country, fuel usage in the state has decreased slightly over the past year as prices have increased. Compared to October 2021, daily gasoline usage in Oklahoma has dropped by 3% – 5,537,000 daily gallons, versus 5,389,000.
These numbers come from a Nov. 21 QuoteWizard report that found 55% of Oklahoma drivers cancelled a trip in the past week due to high gas prices, compared to 48% of people nationwide.
However, perspectives on this matter appear to be different at the local level.
Members of the What's Happening in Tahlequah Facebook group were asked on Nov. 28 if high gas prices were affecting their plans for the holidays.
“Nope,” said Mike Howell. “I work out of town, anyway, so I fill up while I'm out of town and plan to continue to do so.”
Tahlequah's fuel prices are notoriously higher than those in nearby cities. That has many local drivers filling up out of town to save money.
“I always buy gas in Wagoner or Tulsa. [It was] $2.84 [per gallon] in Wagoner on Thursday,” said Kay Casady. “It’s 35 to 45 cents higher here per gallon.”
Several respondents expressed similar concerns about in-town gas prices. Among them was Doyle Murphy.
“I think people would like to know why gas is cheaper in Muskogee and Wagoner than here,” said Murphy.
Jackie Cook Tyler, who commutes from Vian, agreed with Murphy.
“It’s been cheaper [in Vian] and at the Oklahoma Station than in Tahlequah,” said Tyler.
Brandi Calhoun said gas has been 20 cents cheaper at Speedy’s gas station just outside of town for a week now.
Tahlequah's positioning at the "end of the supply line" has been repeatedly offered as a reason for gasoline price differences in the area. Retailers say they are charged more for that reason, and that they must past costs on to their customers.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said she doesn’t think gas prices are going to affect travel into Tahlequah for the holidays.
“People seem to be happy that prices had gone down a little,” said McPhail. “We’ve had a really good response with people calling about this weekend’s festivities.”
These upcoming festivities include the Tahlequah Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, the annual Cookie Stroll on Dec. 3, and a light display walk-thru event on Dec. 3 with carriage rides, carolers, Santa photos, snack vendors, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.