High school athletics will be back to normal beginning in June.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors pieced together a set of guidelines in a three-phase proposal earlier in the week, but it was rejected on Friday. The motion failed in a 7-6 vote.
The rejection means summer camps and clinics will be allowed to start up beginning June 1 with no COVID-19 restrictions. The original OSSAA rules and policies will be in place.
Phase one of the proposal, which was going to take place from June 1 to June 28, stated: “On June 1, 2020 OSSAA member school coaches may have face-to-face contact with secondary level students using the provisions provided below. No practice, or activity specific instruction may be given. No camps, clinics, or leagues may be conducted. Strength and conditioning is permitted.”
Restrictions in the proposal were put in place for indoors facilities and outdoors.
The OSSAA’s rejected plan was as follows:
Each person entering the facility must have their temperature checked upon arrival. Any individual with a temperature registering 100.4 degrees or above must not be permitted to stay.
Hands must be washing or hand sanitizer used prior to entering the facility and touching any equipment.
Locker rooms and/or restrooms if opened must be sanitized before use and at the conclusion of the workout.
Two people maximum on any one piece of equipment.
Spotters must wear a mask or cloth face covering.
All groups must be a minimum of six feet apart; the total number allowed in a weight room must comply with six feet between each group.
Each piece of equipment must be disinfected between each user of the equipment.
Hands must be washed or hand sanitizer every 30 minutes.
Any equipment used including weights, balls, bats, helmets, etc. must be disinfected every 30 minutes.
No shared hydrating bottles, towels, gloves, or any other personal equipment is permitted.
No scrimmaging or one-on-one.
Batting practice must only be live pitch with no catcher or from a tee.
No infield or outfield drills may be conducted.
Coaches or other supervisory adults must wear a mask or cloth face covering.
Phase two, which was to take place from June 29 to July 31, stated: “No camps, clinics, or leagues may be conducted. Activity specific instruction may begin, strength and conditioning is permitted. All participants must be in compliance with social distancing requirements. No activity specific practice may be held for longer than one hour. Football practice may only be non-contact.
Phase three, which was to take place beginning Aug. 1, stated: “Practice may continue for fastpitch softball, fall baseball, volleyball, cross country and marching band. All other activities shall stop all activity specific instruction.
The dead week period from June 27 through July 5 will be back in place as part of the normal policies.
