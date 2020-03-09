'High-speed, low-drag' military training good for local teacher

At age 50, Brent Been can say he has lived in Tahlequah since 1970.
A 1987 graduate of Tahlequah High School, Been attended Northeastern State University 1987-1989.
"I joined the Army in 1988 because, at the time, I really did not have a direction in life, and I had been thinking about enlisting. I was taking ROTC courses at NSU in fall 1988, as well," he said.
His father was in the U.S. Army 1958 to 1962, and his grandfather was a first lieutenant with the 2nd Infantry Division while serving in World War II, including at the Omaha Beach landing in 1944.
Been was in the U.S. Army 1989-1992, and he was a senior gunner on the Chaparral missile system with the 5th Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery, and the 5th Battalion, 2nd ADA, in Spangdahlem and Crailsheim, Germany.
"I really enjoyed my tour in Germany as I participated in some 'high-speed, low-drag' training, traveled, and made lifelong friends I will never forget," said Been.
After being honorably discharged in August 1992, Been received financial aid from the Montgomery GI Bill. He attended University of Oklahoma, and earned a bachelor's degree in education, with a focus on social studies.
From 1996 to 2003, Been was a crane operator with the 120th Combat Engineers in the Oklahoma National Guard.
"I would recommend the military, but the con side includes a much different type of life from the 'civilian' world," said Been. "The pros of serving for me would have to include the fact that the Army gave me a chance to grow outside of Tahlequah, and experience something new and different besides the same old 'Quah stuff."
With his bachelor's degree, Been has taught at Muskogee Alice Robertson Junior High and Grand View School, as well as 18 years at Tahlequah High School.
He is currently a paraprofessional at Grand View School, and he writes an opinion column for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
"I feel a great sense of pride that I served honorably, and I believe one thing our local, state, and national government should focus on with regard to U.S. veterans is in the area of mental health issues with so many who have served in hazardous zones around the world," said Been.
