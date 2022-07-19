High temperatures causing problems, but fall foliage in area may be OK

The long stretch of hot, humid weather doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, and experts say it’s affecting what’s ahead for the upcoming seasons.
The entire state of Oklahoma marked temperatures of 100 degrees or more on Tuesday, July 19, with some cities seeing them as high as 113.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the extreme heat is taking its toll ahead of the fall season.
“If it keeps on even into August, we could start seeing a lot of brown trees, and of course, the dead grass and weeds. It could make it a big tinderbox to where it can be a lot of trouble for all of our fire services across the county,” said Underwood.
The heat spell may not put a damper on this year’s fall foliage, since a drought can accelerate the timing on when the leaves go through their cycle faster because it’s drier.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for Cherokee County, said the photosynthesis process starts slowing down during the fall, since the days are shorter.
“As photosynthesis slows down, due to the lack of light, there is a decrease in sugar production, and that leads to a reduction of chlorophyll – the green pigment found in leaves. When chlorophyll is reduced, other colors start to shine through,” she said.
The bright fall colors occur after a stretch of warm days that bring a lot of sunlight and cooler nights.
“Because of the warm temperatures and plenty of sun, the leaves produce a bunch of sugars that is then trapped in the leaves due to the cooler nights. This helps produce vivid anthocyanin pigments, but doesn’t have a huge impact on the yellow colors,” Parolini said.
Chlorophyll is what masks the red and yellow shown on leaves in the fall. Parolini said the lack of chlorophyll will allow carotenoid, the yellow pigments, and anthocyanins – which are responsible for the red, purple and crimson pigments – to show.
“The best color displays are produced when the soil has been adequately moist throughout the year. A late spring or a intense summer drought can delay those lovely fall colors,” she said.
A warm period during the fall will also decrease the intensity of foliage, as there could be early leaf drops before the colors have a chance to fully develop.
“We can’t control the weather, but we can help in keeping the soil moist. Making sure your tree has a reliable watering program in place where the soil isn’t experiencing high fluctuations between wet and dry periods,” said Parolini.
Underwood said the heat is taking a toll on livestock, and people are already relying on hay as a substitute for green grass.
“When it starts cooling off and the green grass starts going away [is when hay is usually brought in],” he said.
The lack of precipitation that’s killing the grass is also sparking more outside fires, and Tahlequah Police Chief Casey Baker said they’ve responded to 18 grass fires since mid-June.
“We’ve had 11 this month so far, and out of all of our calls, 22 percent have been grass fires this month,” he said.
Baker said those who are operating heavy equipment such as mowers or trailers should pay attention as those are now causing a blaze due to sparks off rocks and asphalt.
Underwood always urges people to check on the elderly and animals when temperatures are extremely low or extremely high.
