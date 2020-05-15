Late Friday afternoon, Grand River Dam Authority issued a high water advisory for the Illinois River Basin.
“Runoff from rainfall today will push Illinois River Basin water levels and flows to action stage this weekend,” said Ed Fite, GRDA vice president for rivers operations and water quality.
Floaters, fishermen and swimmers are urged to exercise caution this weekend, and children should not float.
It’s recommended that non-swimmers and those who lack strong paddling skills either be paired with experienced paddlers or floaters utilizing rafts and-or wait until another weekend when water levels and flows have fallen back to normal conditions.
Boaters should inform family members or others what stream reach they are floating and when they plan to return from the trip.
“Floaters beware, a number of flood events have occurred since the last float season. Fallen trees and debris may have accumulated in turns and runs that may pose navigational hazards,” said Fite. “If in doubt about the stream reach to be traveled, stop and get out on land to scout a safe pathway to use to float through, around meanders and other areas where debris and
fallen trees present strainers that let water pass through yet will trap and hold a boat or swimmer. In areas with swift water, portage your boat around navigational hazards.”
Swimmers and waders are to avoid the Flint Creek low-water dam below U.S. Highway 412 Bridge in southern Delaware County.
“Flows may create an undertow that can trap swimmers and waders in a boil/re-circulating water below that dam,” said Fite.
The projected crests, dates and times are:
• Watts gauge, U.S. 59 Highway Bridge, 8.8-foot crest, Saturday, early afternoon.
• Chewey gauge, Hampton Bridge, 8.6-foot crest, Saturday, late afternoon.
• Tahlequah gauge, U.S. Highway 62 Bridge, 9.8-foot crest, Sunday, early morning hours.
• Barren Fork Creek, Eldon/State Highway 51 Bridge, 9.1-foot crest, Saturday, early afternoon.
• Flint Creek, Kansas/U.S. Highway 412 Bridge, 7.5-foot crest, Friday, late night.
