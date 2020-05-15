High winds push through rain, uproot trees

Local officials said the storms of Friday, May 15, brought with them more problems associated with wind damage, as opposed to flooding.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said a severe thunderstorm warning was issued Friday morning, and he anticipates there will be more problems that come along with evening and overnight storms.
“Here before long, I do anticipate [the National Weather Service] to place us under a flood watch, but I’m not seeing that and they haven’t issued it yet,” said Underwood. “I think after getting as much as rain as we got, and depending on the angle of the storms coming in from here on out, that may impact us enough that they’ll possibly place us under a flood watch and we’ll just have to go from there.”
Friday evening, the Grand River Dam Authority issued a high water advisory for the Illinois River Basin for the weekend. Ed Fite, vice president for rivers operations and water quality, warned floaters, fishers, and floaters to exercise caution the next couple of days. He recommended that children not float the waterways this weekend.
Underwood said he received reports from county residents who experienced winds of close to 60 mph, while there were 40 mph winds within the city limits.
“I think all the wind that came at the end of this storm — it was at the very back — that’s what was driving the storm, pushing to the east all morning and afternoon,” said Underwood. “The biggest problem was that wind came through, and of course, we got saturated ground and it uprooted quite a few trees.”
Underwood said a fallen tree blocked the entire intersection of White Avenue and Diffee Drive, and another tree fell onto a house on Cherokee Avenue and Ross Street.
“It’s keeping the Street Department and the Police Department busy right now, because they are having to clear trees, intersections, and quite a bit of stuff,” he said.
Underwood added Friday’s storms were “borderline severe,” but not enough to where the National Weather Service would issue a tornado warning.
