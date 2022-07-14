The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 114 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County within the past week, and local health officials say more can be expected.
Dr. Roger Montgomery, executive medical director of Cherokee Nation Health Services, said the virus is constantly mutating, and now the BA. 5 omicron variant is at the forefront.
“The BA.5 version of the omicron virus now makes up over 50% of the of the current COVID infections across the United States, and the percentage is increasing,” said Montgomery.
The new variant is thought to be more contagious than earlier versions of the virus. Those infected may experience a fever, sore throat, head congestion, cough, body aches, and fatigue. Montgomery said a clear indication for seeking medical attention is shortness of breath.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,189. The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 1,207. Oklahoma has listed 1,092,706 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 16,591 active cases.
On July 14, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having 15,231 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths stands at 153.
“We have seen an increase in the number of people being hospitalized with acute COVID infection, but we don’t have specific information on which variant of the virus is causing our patients to be hospitalized,” Montgomery said.
As of July 14, the CDC reported the level of community transmission for Cherokee County has now risen to medium, or the "yellow zone." For several weeks, it had been in the lower "green" zone.
“Fortunately, the number of people hospitalized and the number of people dying from the BA.5 variant is lower than the numbers we saw earlier in the pandemic,” said Montgomery.
Cheri Oglesbee, registered nurse and infection control officer at Northeastern Health System, cited a slight rise in COVID patient hospitalizations. She said there are currently three inpatient COVID patients.
Patients at NHS are screened in pre-anesthesia teaching or on the phone prior to their scheduled visits for hospital testing or surgical services.
Montgomery said people should resume wearing masks, since the number of positive cases have increased. CNHS is again requiring its staff and patients to wear masks, and recommending people do so in public.
“Wear a well-fitting medical-grade mask when around others, keep some distance between you and others when in public, and avoid large gatherings,” he said.
The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of July 14 were 6,055,362, according to the OSDH weekly summary, and at least 2,293,544 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
“A viruses goal is to make us sick by outsmarting our immune systems and to avoid the benefits we gain from vaccinations and boosters. The BA.5 variant has unfortunately accomplished some of its goal,” Montgomery said.
He said the variant is less susceptible to the antibodies people make when they become infected, and even when they have boosted their immune system with vaccines.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
