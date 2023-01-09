Higher electric, gas bills expected in wake of late December storm

December’s cold snap may have brought a sense of déjà vu, as homeowners had to conserve energy, just like they did in 2021.
Air temperatures dipped as low as 5 degrees below zero Dec. 22-Dec. 23, with the wind chill factor making it feel like 20 degrees below zero at the time. Emergency Management officials urged area residents to prepare for the dangerous temperatures.
Experts and local officials said household would see an increase in their utility bills last winter due to the pandemic and February 2021’s historic weather. Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority General Manager Jim Reagan said that storm caused anxiety throughout the natural gas chain, from drillers to consumers.
“I think the producers learned a lot in 2021. Big places were shut down just to keep residents from losing gas. Now, the rates are going to be higher because of the demand, and they were having to buy more gas to put in the pipeline,” he said.
Reagan said he became concerned when he saw the forecast for last month, based on what the area experienced in 2021.
“It’s really not a concern of losing gas. It’s the price swing that happens, and before you can tell anybody, it’s already done,” he said. “I thing we did pretty good [in December].”
The natural gas utility rate at NOPFA for December was $8.23 per 1,000 cubic feet, as reported Dec. 15. It is typical to see higher rates during the winter months, and Reagan said the rate will be $1.80 per unit higher. Customers won’t see that increase until their Feb. 15 bills.
Calls were made to farmers in Westville ahead of Dec. 22, and they were asked to keep an eye on their consumption. Reagan said there were no reported outages the last two weeks of December.
While Reagan said February 2021’s history storm could be a once-in-a-lifetime event, he thinks consumers and producers are better prepared if it should happen again.
Kim Dorr, with Tahlequah Public Works Authority, said it’s too early to see the impact on the electric usage from Dec. 22. Crews were out repairing several leaks over the holidays from waterline breaks.
More electric energy is typically used during the summer than the winter, but Dorr said it varies from year to year, depending on the highs, lows, and the consistency in the temperature.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative announced a rate increase effective January 2023, after a rate study was conducted by Guernsey Engineering.
“As a result of the rate study, LREC’s board and management understand that with the increases in power cost in 2023 and the increasing cost of daily operations. A rate increase is need to keep your co-op financially stable and continue to provide reliable service,” LREC stated.
The “notable” rate change is the residential service availability fee on customer’s bills, which will go from $32.50 to $42.50.
“You will also notice the new rate for kWh usage will come down slightly as all kWh cost $0.0792,” LREC stated.
