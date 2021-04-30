Flood warning remains in effect today for the Illinois River basin.
State Highway 10 has reopened to traffic north of Hanging Rock Camp, but there are several secondary roads adjacent to the Illinois River that have been impacted by floodwaters, according to Ed Fite, GRDA vice president for water quality.
Floating, swimming and wading is strongly discouraged today.
Swimmers and waders should avoid the low-water dam located below the U.S. Highway 412 bridge in southern Delaware County. Water levels/flows will create an undertow that can trap swimmers and waders in a boil/re-circulating water below the dam.
The conditions as of 8:30 a.m. Friday are:
• Watts gauge, U.S. 59 bridge, 9.75 feet.
• Chewey gauge, Hampton Bridge, 11.05 feet.
• Moodys gauge, Combs Bridge, 15.72 feet.
• Tahlequah gauge, U.S. 62 bridge.
• Eldon gauge, Barren Fork Creek/S.H. 51 bridge, 9.89 feet.
• Kansas gauge, Flint Creek/U.S. 412 bridge, 7.23 feet.
