State Highway 10 in Cherokee County is now closed to traffic at Hanging Rock Camp, which is 12 miles north of the U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 10 junction.
According to Ed Fite, vice president for GRDA Rivers Operations and Water Quality, officials anticipate that S.H. 10 will remain closed throughout Monday.
As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Illinois River Moodys gage station was reading 19.93 feet. The U.S. Highway 62 bridge gage in Tahlequah was reporting water levels on the rise. At 7:30 a.m., the level was 12.65 feet. This gage site will crest mid-afternoon at 20 feet.
In Adair County, the Watts gage read 19.82 feet at 7:30 a.m. The U.S. Highway 59 bridge in Watts crested overnight at 24.11 feet with levels falling. The gage at Hampton Bridge in Chewey was at 21.93 feet, which was at crest.
The Barren Fork Creek was not impacted by this flood event. Based on 71 years of records, water levels for this gage are less than one foot above the median level for this day, according to Fite.
The U.S. Highway 412 bridge gage at Flint Creek, east of Kansas, Oklahoma, crested at 13.55 feet Sunday evening.
