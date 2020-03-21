Highway was under water at Hanging Rock as Illinois River began cresting Friday

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed State Highway 10 north of Hanging Rock Friday morning due to the Illinois River flooding.
The Tahlequah-U.S. 62 Highway Bridge gauge site had a projected crest of 19.4 for Friday evening.
The flood stage is 11 feet. The river is is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday before dawn, according to National Weather Service.
Ed Fite, vice president for Rivers Operations and Water Quality for the Grand River Dam Authority, has been sending out updates throughout the week about imminent flooding.
Fite said the Watts gauge crested at 21.98 feet; Chewey gauge crested at 20.09 feet; Moodys/Combs Bridge gauge was at crest at 21.04 feet; and Barren Fork and Flint Creek had already crested as of 3 p.m. Friday.
"Motorists should exercise caution when driving on secondary roads as there may be areas where flood waters cover the roadway and/or have been rutted or washed out by runoff from rainfall," Fite said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.