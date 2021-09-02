Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said upcoming roadwork will not interrupt holiday traffic.
T.J. Gerlach, ODOT spokesperson, said crews will be doing resurfacing work on State Highway 10 and U.S. Highway 62 beginning Sept. 7.
“We’re expecting to do some resurfacing repairs beginning later this month around Highway 62,” said Gerlach. “There will be expected lane closures and we’ll announce those when we can.”
Once repairs on U.S. 62 are completed, crews will move onto S.H. 10 and resurface about five miles. The roadwork will be done one lane at a time, and the project is expected to take a few weeks to complete.
Gerlach again stressed Labor Day traffic will not be affected.
