Hiking groups popping up, some with books

The Cherokee County area offers ample hiking opportunities, and a growing community of outdoor enthusiasts has culminated in formation of two groups dedicated to venturing the area's hills.
The Tahlequah Hiking Group was started a few years ago when Danielle Nicole started talking with Michele Clark at church one day about creating a group of hikers.
“The goal really is about getting people interested in the outdoors and also cultivating community,” said Nicole. “I think more and more it’s harder to find community and find outlets for just getting together, having a conversation and being outside together.”
So she and others began planning some hikes and shared them in various Facebook groups. Now, the Tahlequah Hiking Group is up to 348 members on Facebook, where people can share information about local trails and offer recommendations. The group had been planning group hikes up until the COVID-19 pandemic, but Nicole still hopes people will interact if they want to meet fellow hikers or find inspiration for their next trail.
“Sometimes people will just post on there, asking who wants to go on a hike,” she said. “So if anyone wants to post on there, they’re welcome to.”
Meeting with strangers to hike can be uncomfortable for some people, though. So Nicole decided to start another group for women only. The Tahlequah Books and Boots Club gives women who like read and hike a place to connect with one another.
“Usually, when you think of a book club, you think of getting together to drink wine and gossip,” said Nicole. “In this one, I wanted to really get a different group of women to join a book club – people who love the outdoors and love to read. I thought that way we’d get kind of a group that I’d be interested in together, and that’s exactly what it’s done.”
The group provides an opportunity for people to have conversations while they hike. The first book the group read was “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk,” which tells the story of the first woman to hike the entire Appalachian Trail alone, and her subsequent second and third trip, all of which were done after age 65.
“She was just this amazing woman,” said Nicole. “So we all got to get together, talk about her life and how inspirational she was. It was very cool and fun.”
The Boots and Books Club has now almost reached 100 members. For the first hike, six women showed up, but since it was December and close to the holiday, Nicole took that as a win. She said the group remains active and engaged, too, as people continue to look for ways to stay connected during the pandemic.
“So as far as book selections, anyone who has a book recommendation posts a short summary of the book on the page, and then we all vote for which one we want to read next,” said Nicole. “Our current books is ‘Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind.’”
There are plenty of places for people to enjoy a walk or hike. The new walking trail from Fourth Street that runs through Sequoyah and Norris Parks and on to the Tahlequah Community Garden is good for anyone looking to exercise close to home. Sequoyah State Park, Sparrow Hawk Primitive Area, and the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve are frequented by hikers, too. Soon, there will be another trail for people to traverse at Mission and First Street, called Mission Park.
“I love seeing everyone who does take advantage of the trails,” said Nicole. “You can see how needed these trails are with how many people already are using them.”
Check it out
The Tahlequah Boots and Books Club will have its next scheduled hike Jan. 2 at Tanyard Trail in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Women interested in joining the group can check it out on Facebook and meet up with the group for a New Year's hike.
