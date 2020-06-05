SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Hiland Dairy is giving the public a chance to have a cooking lesson with a professional chef.
The winner of the Hiland Dairy In This Together contest will receive a virtual cooking lesson with Hiland's Team Milk Chef Alli, hilanddairy.com/chef-alli, and win a year's supply of Hiland Dairy products.
Hiland recently launched the contest to address the crucial role that dairy plays in household meals and meal preparation. Now, maybe more than ever, families are gathering around the table to share meals and make memories. It is an opportunity to remind them of milk's role in bringing the family together.
Visit http://hilanddairy.com/together to participate through July 31.
The giveaway includes: a one-year supply of Hiland Dairy delivered in coupons; and a one-on-one virtual cooking lesson with Chef Alli.
For more information, search #HilandTogether or visit hilanddairy.com/together.
