Confirmed cases of COVID-19 multiply every day, with the U.S. to date logging more than 185,000 cases and 3,600 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the identities of the victims may not be known unless they choose to come forward.
The increasing figures have people concerned that neighbors and acquaintances with whom they've recently interacted could have put them at risk of contracting COVID-19. Many are asking why the identities of individuals who have tested positive are not released to the public. However, laws are in place to protect patients' health information, and the broadcasting of a person's identity should not be expected.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) requires the protection and confidential handling of protected health information, among other requirements. And local health providers continue to abide by the rules.
"A patient has rights to protections and privacy, especially regarding his or her own health records. Our Cherokee Nation Health Services is following the guidelines and protocols of HIPPA, CDC, and Indian Health Service, as are all other tribal and health care systems across the country," said R. Stephen Jones, execute director of CN Health Services.
There have been some recent changes to HIPPA, though. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar has waived sanctions and penalties for noncompliance of certain provisions of HIPPA. Penalties for noncompliance of requirements that have been waived include: requirements to obtain a patient's agreement to speak with family members, or friends, or to honor a patient's request to opt-out of the facility directory; the requirement to distribute a notice of privacy practices; and a patient's right to request privacy restrictions or confidential communications.
The waivers apply to hospitals that have instituted disaster protocols, but are only effective for up to 72 hours from the time the facility implements its disaster protocol.
On March 24, the Office for Civil Rights issued guidance on how entities may disclose health information about someone who has been infected or exposed to COVID-19. According to the OCR, an individual's identity may be disclosed without HIPAA authorization when it is needed to provide treatment; when required by law; when first responders may be at risk for an infection; and when disclosure is necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat.
"Our nation needs our first responders like never before and we must do all we can to assure their safety while they assure the safety of others," said Roger Severino, OCR director. "This guidance helps ensure first responders will have greater access to real-time infection information to help keep them and the public safe."
The OCR says covered entities should make reasonable efforts to limit the personal health information used or disclosed.
"We can see where the public could be confused of HIPAA disclosure laws, as they have been expanded to include the notification of law enforcement and first responders for their protection," said Erielle Stout, senior director of marketing and development for Northeastern Health System. "However, according to the Office of Civil Rights of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, covered entities should not post contents or make public protected health information of a person infected with or exposed to COVID-19."
As a matter of company policy, the Tahlequah Daily Press adheres to HIPAA protocols and does not disclose the names of COVID-19-positive patients, unless they wish to come forward.
