National Hispanic Heritage Month. celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, recognizes the histories and culture of Americans whose roots stem from south of the border.
According to the U.S. Census, 7.9 percent of the population in Cherokee County identifies as Hispanic or Latino, meaning a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race.
Enrique Flores Groomer is a full-time student at Northeastern State University. He is Mexican, and a first-generation college student and an art major.
“I was born in Calvillo, Aguascalientes, Mexico. My family immigrated to the United States in 1999," Groomer said.
He does not have a preference between the terms Hispanic or Latino, but thinks Latino is more “accurate” for him. This month, Groomer believes it is most important to recognize Hispanic culture.
“I am personally biased with Mexican culture – our food, our music, our traditions, our colors and families,” said Groomer. “However, the term 'Hispanic/Latino' doesn’t just include Mexico. It includes all of Latin America: Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia, Venezuela and so many more!”
A key feature of the Spanish language is the use of grammatical gender endings to words. For example, a feminine-identifying person might use the word “Latina” and masculine-identifying person might used the word “Latino.” Recently, a point of discussion in the Latino community is the use of gender-neutral term “Latinx.”
“'Latinx' to me symbolizes a new way for self-expression,” Groomer said. “[It's] a new way of identity without gender-specific words or labels.”
Area resident Olivya Mendez-McKinzie is Mexican and said she does not mind “Latinx.”
“To me, I don’t get offended,” said Mendez-McKinzie. “Everyone is different. In that aspect, I’m not sensitive.”
Mendez-McKinzie is a stay-at-home mom and previously worked at Help In Crisis for seven years. She has been teaching Spanish to her 2-year-old daughter, Isabella McKinzie, and is proud of her heritage.
“I had the chance to change my name when I got married, but I kept it in order to show my roots,” she said.
During this month, Mendez-McKinzie thinks it’s important for people to know the history behind what they are celebrating.
“I wish the people who celebrate Mexican Independence Day knew the history more,” she said.
Mendez-McKinzie said Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on Sept. 16, not on “Cinco de Mayo,” as many people think. She said many Mexicans celebrate their independence day with a barbecue and watching a boxing match.
