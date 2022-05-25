ADAIR COUNTY – Watts' history covers the walls, and is still living within the walls of the historic Howard Hotel and museum in Watts, in the formidable and welcoming force of Phyllis Hagan.
The extraordinary octogenarian grew up and has happily thrived most of her days in Watts, when not traveling, or married to a military man and stationed overseas in Germany and South Korea.
A spunky hostess, Hagan welcomes visitors and guests to annual events, such as Christmas Open House and children from the school touring, learning stories about ancestors and events in the town during its heyday as a railroad hub.
“History is my thing. [This house] is my big playhouse. I want the children of Watts to know it’s for them,” said Hagan.
She also wants them to know their heritage.
“One boy told a docent at the Philbrook we have a museum in our town, too: Ma Hagan. It’s so nice to be compared to the Philbrook,” the historian said, laughing.
A retired teacher and librarian at Watts School, Hagan is perhaps most well-known for rescuing lost boys who had been unable to live at home, for whatever reason, and were staying in the park on her walk to work and back. She provided a warm, dry bed and meals, and they went to school and helped around the house.
Inside the historic site today, each room has a theme, color and unique qualities, such as doll, Western, white, pansy, African and angel. Antiques purchased by her mother and Hagan when in Germany are charming in the parlor and living room.
Upstairs one of the bedrooms serves as an office and features photographs of past times in Watts, including the Howard Hotel and staff when new.
“To feel the history of an old railroad town, and why this room and the history and photographs are so important, so people can identify with this areas past,” said Hagan.
Her never-ending energy also extends to volunteering with the Adair County Historical and Genealogical Association as a board member. She’s helping with set up of the museum in The Depot, and looking forward to donating items, such as a floor loom, to the new history community center and volunteering there as well.
Among the treasures in the hotel are the side saddle and bed her grandmother, Martha Parris Phillips, was born in.
“I aspire to be what my great-grandmother was: a storyteller. Her pictures are so precious,” said Hagan, of the photographs throughout the house and photo albums.
Watts was like an Old West town.
“It was unruly and had bank robbers, and Marshal Huey Hess tried to keep the peace,” she said.
Pictures in the park show people who look like they’re having so much fun, she said.
“This picture of a diesel engine, that’s the beginning of the end, but no one realized it. Coal was no longer needed, nor the round house that was here, to turn big engines around,” she said.
The 1957 graduate of Watts Public School knew everyone. Her dad was teaching at Christie School when he became the postmaster at Watts.
“I have so many memories here, all of wonderful and interesting people. The photographs tell so many stories,” she said.
She wrote a pageant about the history of Watts after she retired, with 60 students in the casting call.
“It had Osage Indians, Eleanor Roosevelt’s visit here on her way to Sapulpa, when she spoke from the back of a train, and Cherokee orphans,” she said.
When Mrs. Roosevelt was here, some of the older ladies in town noticed her stockings were mended.
“She commented on how beautiful my baby sister Sonesta was,” Hagan said.
The Howard Hotel was built in 1912 by Frank Howard.
“His son, Grover Howard, lived long enough to tell me he was glad I had it,” she said. “People need to identify with this areas past because history is important. And it’s especially important to the kids and community; it tells the story of our town."
