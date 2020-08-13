Historian: Election cycle tensions recall earlier days; wealth disparity the crux

With the November election quickly approaching, tensions between the two major political parties are once again high. This has been pretty standard for the past several election cycles, but it was not always this way.
Brad Agnew, renowned Oklahoma historian, said tensions seem to fluctuate throughout time during elections. In early America, tensions were deadly, but during his lifetime, they were not nearly as bad.
“In the early days of the United States, elections were really vicious – probably as bad as it is now,” said Agnew. “Throughout most of my lifetime, though, the country wasn’t as badly divided as it is now, but in the early days, it was very apparent. There were even duels fought over elections. Alexander Hamilton was killed by Aaron Burr because of one.”
Agnew believes a major reason for the tensions and disconnect between the parties and the different demographics in America is that a small percentage of Americans control so much of the wealth in the country.
“I think what’s happening now is that there is a growing gap between the very wealthy and the middle class,” said Agnew. “Just a few percent of the American people own 90 percent of the wealth of the country. That was not true in the middle part of the 20th century.”
Few people controlling so much often leads to poor worker treatment, low wages, and an uneven distribution of taxes. Agnew said President Trump probably exacerbated the tensions between parties by not dealing with these issues in ways that favored the less wealthy.
“When President Trump came to power, he tried to convince people that he would rectify that problem,” said Agnew. “As it turns out, just the opposite happened. The tax increase he [supported] favored the wealthy, not the middle class and certainly not the poor. That, I think, is the primary reason for the division in the country.”
Not only do the few wealthy own so much, but many institutions in America are set up to where things that used to be commonplace – such as a college education – are now almost unobtainable to some, without financial help. Agnew said the young people are the ones who are most impacted.
“They’re the ones that are most hurt,” said Agnew. “When I went to college, I emerged debt-free. My wife did as well, and neither of us came from wealthy families. Even my daughter did not have debt when she finished college. When I went to college, I paid a flat $84 for tuition. While $84 was definitely worth more then than it is now, it’s certainly not thousands of dollars more.”
In a study completed by ProPublica, the average tuition of U.S. colleges and universities has increased by about 80 percent, though the average median household income has decreased by 7 percent. While the increase in tuition varies from state to state, every state had increases from 2000 to 2016. Colleges requiring such a high level of entry has likely made much of the youth frustrated, and in turn, has made these election cycles so hostile between the two sides.
Agnew compares what is happening in America to another event about a century ago.
“It seems to me this situation that’s happening with the young adults in this country is worse than the Great Depression,” said Agnew. “And that’s saying a lot."
