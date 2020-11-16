Historian says statehood's attribution to Land Rush ignores Indigenous sovereignty

Nov. 16, 2020, marked the 113th anniversary of Oklahoma's statehood, and to celebrate, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System invited Bob Blackburn of the Oklahoma Historical Society to speak on how the process evolved.
The event was televised on Zoom, and registrants signed up on the EOLS Facebook Page.
“Oklahoma was not settled in one event. It is not a linear progressive narrative,” said Blackburn.
Unlike other states that experience a pinnacle moment – such as the Texas Alamo – Oklahoma's statehood cannot be surmised in a singular event. While many ascribe the famous Land Rush of 1889 as a symbol, doing so ignores Indigenous sovereignty and the history that led to White people seizing Indigenous land.
“All of these tribes give different perspectives,” said Blackburn, who paid particular attention to the so-called Five Tribes.
Just prior to the rush, land was owned communally by the tribes, but it was seized in a series of events that allowed for White land acquisition.
“A lot of people want to say the Land Run started the transition. That was not it. It was only one point that started Oklahoma history. You have to go back to [Thomas] Jefferson, who started the process of Indian removal, moving Natives west so they could acculturate,” said Blackburn.
After forcibly removing the territory’s original inhabitants, the U.S. government left one parcel of land the tribes had not, at that point, taken up. The government wanted to create a White settlement and a new state, so it opened the area to non-Indian settlement.
“They did it by land run, which used a laissez-fare government that created simple rules and used social Darwinism to set up the land. They didn’t account that one third of them – the Sooners – who came were outlaws, and they cheated. Every parcel was declared in one single day. This was the land run of 1889,” Blackburn said.
After the Civil War, the tribes worked to establish themselves as states. Cherokees petitioned the U.S. government for creation of the state of Sequoyah to reaffirm their right to the land, but these petitions were ignored by Congress.
“Clint Rogers was a delegate who went to Muskogee in 1905 that put together a constitution for a new state. Congress ignored it, and the one-staters won the battle,” said Blackburn.
Oklahoma was established during the Gilded Age, which Blackburn describes as an “age of greed.” The Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, and Carnegies believed in “unfettered, unregulated enterprise.” To them, anything other than an unregulated system was a deterrent to progress.
It was at this time that Congress passed the controversial Curtis Act, which led to allotment and dissolved communal land. There were no tribal lands, just one state of Oklahoma,” he noted. “At this point, a lot of people assume sovereignty was destroyed. It didn’t happen that way. There were elements of sovereignty that survived statehood."
While the tribes’ leaders were appointed by the president of the United States, Blackburn said, the treaties established prior to statehood sowed the seeds for sovereignty later on, and ultimately, sovereignty cannot be removed now because out of principle that one can neither seize nor give allegiance.
He compared sovereignty to a barrel of sticks: “People have been taking sticks [sovereignty] out of the bundle. However, since 1907, people have been adding sticks back to that bundle. Sovereignty was never taken away because it wasn’t given. They held on to elements of sovereignty; they have added it back since the 1970s, such as the ability to have a constitution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.