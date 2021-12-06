Hunter’s Home has a more festive look for the holidays, after staff spent around eight hours decorating the 19th century home on Friday.
Visitors will notice wreaths and garland wrapped around the exterior and interior of the home. The parlor room, sitting room and dining room have been adorned with various decorations akin to Victorian or Dickensian traditions.
Maddox Cott, of Hunter’s Home, said the Murrell family would have likely used live greenery when they lived there.
“They didn’t really have artificial trees. One of the very first artificial trees they would have used would have been a feather tree,” he said. “So they would have used small trees and things like that to decorate each room.”
Some of the decorations are more period-appropriate than others. Glittering ornaments wouldn’t have been found in the 19th century, but Moravian stars would have. Cott said the staff will post a tutorial on how to make a Moravian star on its Life at Hunter’s Home Facebook group. Also on the tree in the parlor room are gilded walnuts.
“You empty the walnut out and they would put a little fortune or riddle inside,” he said. “Then you paint the outside gold. We have both of those for sale at our gift shop, so if people want to come out here, they can purchase those and add them to their tree at home.”
The primary form of entertainment in the 19th century was music. So the parlor room features a piano that belonged to Mary Jane Ross, the sister of Minerva and Amanda Murrell. And the museum’s tree in the parlor room is music-themed.
In the sitting room, guests will find another tree decorated with red and gold ornaments to match the room. There, visitors can learn about the use of the room, as it was used for various purposes, including a sick room due to Minerva’s illness.
In the dining room are colorful ribbon and greenery, and on the table are Christmas crackers. Cott said the Christmas crackers were mostly an English tradition, but the Murrell family would have used some of them here. He also plans on sharing a tutorial on how those are made.
“You just need a toilet paper tube, some wrapping paper, some ribbon, and then the gifts they would put in traditionally would be little tissue paper crowns, jokes, riddles, and then maybe a little trinket or some candy,” he said.
Cott said what people considered to be gifts during the Murrell family’s time at Hunter’s Home are not what people think of today. He said food was often used as both gifts and decorations. For instance, table decorations would often feature fruit, from which the revelers would eat from.
“They would kind of eat that while they were celebrating,” he said. “A lot of Victorian Christmas decorations were actually made out of food, like popcorn garlands. It was lots of stringing food together.”
Those who go on a tour of Hunter’s Home will learn about the family who lived in it and how the farm operated. During the holiday season, the staff will share tidbits of information regarding Christmas traditions. Cott said it wasn’t until the 1800s when Christmas celebrations in the U.S. started to really ramp up.
“This was the period when people are inventing those Dickensian, Victorian Christmas traditions,” he said. “I love to talk about the differences between early 1800s and late 1800s, because you can really see the evolution of those Christmas decorations from the 1830s, all the way up to the 1890s. Then with the turn of the century you have the commercialization of Christmas.”
Check it out
Hunter’s Home is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Life at Hunter’s Home Facebook group is also free to join for the month of December.
