The Tahlequah City Planning Commission during a June 28 meeting recommended approval of rezoning property where the Antioch Baptist Church.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the proposal is to change the property from a single-family dwelling district (R-1) to a two-family dwelling district (R-2) for the purpose of converting the structure to a duplex.
“The original structure is the Antioch Baptist Church, historically known as such,” said Tannehill. “We do recommend approval with the contingency that a variance is granted by the Board of Adjustment for decreasing the lot size minimum and/or increasing the lot coverage requirement.”
Tannehill explained that the current lot size is 5,600 square feet and the required minimum lot size for an R-2 is 7,000 square feet.
“Since the use is changing, the owner has to receive a variance from the Board of Adjustment to proceed with the project and get a building permit,” he said.
The structure does have historical character, and Tannehill said that is something they don’t address in the city’s ordinances.
“Regardless if it’s used for a church, single-family structure, or duplex, we don’t have a lot in our code to require historic character to maintain,” said Tannehill.
The structure itself is in good condition, but work is needed to modify the interior, according to Angela Locke.
“It needs a huge investment inside, and somebody else bought it and they backed out because of it, and I’m willing to take on the project,” said Locke. “There is a housing shortage in Tahlequah and I do have other projects I’ve done that have been successful. That’s why I am willing to do that.”
Chairman Michael Torkelson thought it was a good project, and the board agreed.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 27 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.